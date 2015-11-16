French weatherman sacked for questioning climate 'hype' - CNN.com

A weatherman for French state television has been fired for writing a book questioning what he calls the "hype" around climate change.

Philippe Verdier, a meteorologist for France 2, announced his sacking in an online video released Saturday, in which he opened his letter of dismissal before the camera.

In the clip, he says that his book, "Climat Investigation"(Climate Investigation) had earlier led to him being "banned from being on the air, and I received this letter today.

"I have decided to open it with you, in front of you, as it concerns everybody, in the name of freedom of speech."

A statement on the screen then says he was fired by his employer, "one month before COP 21."COP21, the U.N. climate change conference, begins in Paris on November 30, seeking a worldwide agreement to curb global warming.

France Televisions, which operates France 2, did not respond to a CNN request for comment.