Donald Trump was the perfect candidate for Democrat's carefully crafted, demographic driven identity politics.

Donald Trump was the most uninformed, unprepared, unqualified candidate in our lifetimes. Donald Trump was the most racist, sexist, bigoted candidate in our lifetimes. Donald Trump was a front for the KKK, skin head neo-Nazis, and white supremacists. Donald Trump was a fascist, a Nazi, and admirer of Adolf Hitler. Donald Trump was even a communist loving puppet of totalitarian dictators.

Donald Trump allowed Democrats to check off every box on their demographic driven list of what makes a candidate unfit to become President. Leading intellectuals were quite plain in their denouncement of Donald Trump -- voting for Trump would make you 'deplorable', 'reprehensible', the lowest of the low.

Donald Trump is the 45th President of the United States.

Let's say that again so it sinks in -- Donald Trump is the 45th President of the United States.

Pundits, prognosticators, prevaricators, and political scientists of the intelligent class have built their careers on carefully crafted, demographic driven identity politics. Now everything they built their careers around is obsolete. Don't you know this is what obsolescence feels like? The working class has been enduring obsolescence for decades.

Welcome to the working class -- where what you have accomplished counts for nothing, what you know is no longer needed, where your future is uncertain - and - there is nothing you can do about it.

You think the white working class is deplorable? Well, jolly good for you. The white working class can own that. The white working class can be deplorable if that is what you really want.

Those who depend upon identity politics have won -- whites are deplorable, they have owned it, look at who they elected. That work is done -- nothing left to do -- your services are no longer needed -- you have become obsolete and redundant.

Suck it up, buttercup, you need to retrain and reinvent yourself. If you don't or can't do that, it is your own damned fault. Maybe all those obsolete pundits, prognosticators, prevaricators, and political scientists can get jobs writing technical manuals for robots. Of course, they will need to learn how to write in Chinglish.

[NOTE: The following has been amended to the article after being published to add clarity, based upon comments.]

The country has given a pink slip to the Democratic meritocracy, the elites, the establishment. Nothing personal -- it was only a business decision. Thank you for your service -- the door is over there.

The meritocracy is going through all things that workers have felt when the dreaded layoff announcement is made on the factory floor. Tears, anger, confusion, denial, and fear. How could this happen? We were doing good work -- look at what we accomplished, look at what we know. All for nothing.

Now the meritocracy might understand what the working class has been enduring for decades.

Suck it up, buttercup. Welcome to the working class.