Everyone is aware (or should be) that the Democratic Party has relied upon carefully crafted, demographic driven politics of identity over the last three decades. The Democratic Party has adopted a strategy of creating a coalition of various demographic segments within our population that are generically identified as minority groups. The promise of that strategy is to obtain a political voice and political power to represent the specific interests of minorities.

However, the specific interest of each demographic segment is not the same. Often the interest of a specific demographic segment is in direct competition with another demographic segment. The politics of identity groups is actually the politics of special interests in competition with each other.

Democrats speak to African Americans in terms of racial exclusion, racial history, and racial justice for past wrongs. Democrats speak to Hispanics in terms of fear of deportation, economic contributions, and economic opportunity. Democrats speak to Muslims in terms of alienation, fear of violence, and religious freedom. Democrats speak to women in terms of social contributions, lack of recognition, and barriers to achieving self fulfillment.

Democrats speak to each special interest group in terms of their specific resentments. Democrats promise to redress those disparate resentments by providing targeted government benefit for each special interest. Democrats claim that providing targeted government benefit to each special interest is incremental progress.

The result has proven to be quite different. By dividing the various minority populations into distinct special interests, the Democratic Party has highlighted and exacerbated divisions within the country. The coalition within the Democratic Party can only be maintained by promising a conglomeration of small, targeted government benefit for each special interest.

The Democratic Party has forsaken Civil Rights. Civil Rights was supposed to be about eliminating demographic divisions within our population. Civil Rights was not intended to foster those divisions as special interests to obtain political advantage.

The purpose and goals of Civil Rights cannot be achieved by highlighting resentments and using government to provide special interest benefit. The strategy adopted by the Democratic Party only provides an incentive for more competition between special interests for government benefit.

The Democratic Party has trapped itself into pursuing special interest politics contrary to the intended purpose of Civil Rights. If the Democratic Party fails to continue providing targeted government benefit to each special interest in the coalition, then the Democratic Party has failed to represent a specific demographic and will lose votes from that group.

The Democratic Party has forsaken the purpose and goals of Civil Rights simply to win elections. Winning elections requires the Democratic Party to continue highlighting specific and different resentments within each demographic group. Winning elections requires the Democratic Party to foster divisions between the demographic groups within our population.

If we, as a nation of one people, are to truly make progress toward achieving the purpose and goals of Civil Rights, the Democratic Party must change.