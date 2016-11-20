WE WANT OUR COUNTRY BACK, DAMMIT

WE WANT OUR COUNTRY BACK -- from whom? Who has taken our country? The political sentiment of wanting our country back emerges whenever people demand change. But we need to understand who has taken our country from us before we, the people, can get the country back.

The Republican Party automatically blames the lazy, the welfare queens, the immigrants, and cheap labor in some little country. The Democratic Party automatically warns about the dog whistles of racism and xenophobia, a return to slavery and segregation and Jim Crow, and lectures us all about diversity. Both political parties are quick to use rhetoric that leads people to believe that minorities are responsible for taking our country.

Really????

Have minorities been dictating our economic policy, trade policy, foreign policy, military policy?

Have minorities forced the United States to fight wars in the Middle East, open our borders to poorly made junk manufactured in Asia, allowed the United Nations to place demands and restrictions upon domestic affairs in the United States, allowed the International Monetary Fund to dictate how our banks operate, allowed NATO to embroil us in foreign conflicts for political reasons? Are minorities responsible for forcing us to accept immigrants who break international law to enter our country? Are minorities responsible for sending our jobs to foreign countries?

If minorities are that important and that powerful -- why don't minorities change trade policy and bring back jobs for themselves? Why don't minorities divert money away from foreign aid to provide more money for their communities? Why don't minorities cut the defense budget and spend that money on education?

White voters have not been able to do that -- why don't minorities voters do it if they are so powerful that they can take our country? The minority population only seems capable of complaining about being excluded. Obviously the minority population has not taken anything.

Political leaders have only twisted WE WANT OUR COUNTRY BACK to create and reinforce divisions and resentments among our population so we fight among ourselves. Political leaders of both political parties are deliberately using racism and xenophobia to divert attention away from themselves.

Our political leaders, of both political parties, are responsible for dictating our economic policy, trade policy, foreign policy, military policy. Our political leaders have taken our country away from the people. And every time the people demand change – every time people demand WE WANT OUR COUNTRY BACK -- political leaders of both parties begin talking about minorities.

Really????

We cannot take our country back from minorities because minorities have not taken our country. Fighting minorities to get our country back is a fool’s errand. Winning that fight will accomplish nothing.

WE WANT OUR COUNTRY BACK. And we do know who has taken our country from us.

It wasn’t a poor Black kid wearing a hoodie. It wasn’t a Mexican who almost died in the desert. It wasn’t a white girl that depends on free school lunches to eat. It wasn’t the veteran that escaped the sand box to become addicted to pain killers. No one in a hijab has taken our country.

Politics has become big business in the United States. Political campaigns have become billion dollar businesses. People who have built their careers in the political industry have taken our country from us. The Republican Party and Democratic Party have taken our country from us.

Now give it back.