Donald Trump stole the election? Really??

We have heard the wailing, protesting, and bitter recriminations over Donald Trump winning the election. We have heard that the election was not democratic – the election was rigged – the Electoral College is not working. The people really wanted Hillary Clinton to be President; she won the popular vote after all.

Are those arguments really fact or are they fantasy?

Hillary Clinton received 5 million more votes than Donald Trump in two states – California and New York. Yet Hillary Clinton is leading in the national popular vote by less than 2 million. The rest of the country was able to negate 60 pct of Clinton’s popular vote advantage in those two states.

Donald Trump won the popular vote by more than two million in the rest of the country. Only California and New York gave Hillary Clinton the lead in the national popular vote. Does that really suggest that the rest of the country agreed with California and New York?

California and New York contributed 8 pct of Hillary Clinton’s popular vote. California and New York contributed 36 pct of Clinton’s electoral vote tally. Does that really suggest that the Electoral College did not favor Hillary Clinton?

If anyone bothers to look at the state election maps; California is dominated by the Los Angeles metroplex and New York is dominated by the New York City metroplex. Since neither state is all blue, out state Trump voters within each state negated a large portion of state wide votes for Clinton. The Los Angeles metroplex and New York City metroplex are the largest contributors to Hillary Clinton’s lead in the national popular vote.

These two metroplexes are the centers of finance, media, science, technology, entertainment, and pop culture in the United States. Both metroplexes are almost completely dependent upon globalization; being major ports of entry for goods, people, and foreign investors.

The media industries located in these two metroplexes controlled what we saw during the election campaigns, told us what to think about what they showed us, warned of the consequences of electing the wrong candidate, and profited from the election.

The media industries in Los Angeles and New York City metroplexes assured the country that Hillary Clinton would win. These two metroplexes are responsible for Hillary Clinton’s lead in the national popular vote.

Who tried to steal the election from the rest of the country? Who is pointing fingers at everyone else?