Dems Fear Their 'Get Trump' Frenzy Neglects Pocketbook Issues - NBC News

Some Democratic leaders around the country are growing increasingly concerned that the party could be repeating its errors from the 2016 election by looking past voters' core concerns in lawmakers' eagerness to take aim at the president.

"We're obsessed with what's happening here, and a lot of American people are worried about that," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told NBC News during an interview in D.C. this week. "But if you're out of a job or struggling with debt, you've got more primary concerns than even all of the drama here in Washington. And if nobody is speaking to it, besides this president, you're going to stick with him. You just are. Even through this stuff."

Some Democrats — especially those outside Washington, who are closer to their constituents and more removed from the Beltway — warn most voters are too busy leading their lives to pay attention to the ins and outs of the Russia investigations or the controversy du jour in the capital and are more responsive to bread-and-butter issues than the possible but unlikely impeachment of the president.