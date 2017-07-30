The Scorned: Important Information

I do not know if the Newsvine notifications are working or not. I am publishing an article to pass along information to The Scorned Nation.

I am either a masochist, crazy, or just plain stupid for doing this. For whatever reason – innate talent, bitter experience, dumb luck, bad karma – life has tasked me with being a change agent. I have been through this bullshit too many times – save what can be saved – reclaim what can be used -- create opportunities where possible. I am only doing this because my nature compels be to do so. I am only exploring an opportunity – take it or leave it, as you wish.

I have created a community on Google+ to act as a holding area for nation members. The main purpose for creating the community is to act as a repository for any material people may wish to retain online –and - to provide a one-stop means of contacting everyone in the group. Here is a link to the Google+ community so everyone knows what it looks like.

https://plus.google.com/u/0/communities/111460709879366622980

It will be necessary to create a Google account and a Google+ profile to access The Scorned community. The process is fairly automated but also somewhat confusing. Since the site is sponsored by Google, the Chrome browser would be most compatible but is not a requirement. I have tested access with Microsoft Edge and everything works – but – there are annoying nag messages to switch to Chrome. Since everything is based on Chrome, it should be accessible across various devices.

I successfully created an account using my Newsvine handle to protect privacy – but – there are restrictions on use of special characters and name length. I was also able to include my avatar from Newsvine and add my tag line from Newsvine. As the above link shows, I was also able to link back to Newsvine material so it is possible to share information on both platforms in the interim. I also created an original post of one of my old articles using copy & paste. It appears that it would be possible to save original material and any seed links in the Google+ community. Unfortunately, there does not seem to be an easy way to transfer NV comments that retains the context of the discussions.

Note it will be necessary to copy & paste material from Newsvine. Since Newsvine is going away, any links to the NV site will be broken in the future.

Unlike Newsvine, Google+ is a generic social media platform. Everything is pretty much roll-your-own. To me, it seems Google has provided more control over security, sharing, and advertising than is available on Facebook. It is easier to access those settings on Google, too. Unfortunately there are still umpteen settings to go through.

Google+ provides a framework that includes all of the functionality available on Newsvine; however, the nomenclature and look-and-feel of the site are completely different. The site provides the same type of moderation as on Newsvine – ignoring, blocking, invites, etc. Google+ also provides a friends list that is named Circles. However, it is entirely the responsibility of the group to be the moderators. I believe it is possible to recreate all of Newsvine on Google+, if that is what is desired. At the moment that is beyond the scope of the current exercise.

It would also be quite possible to create communities for other Newsvine Nations in a similar manner. I am not an expert but I would be willing to assist if anyone is interested.

My Google email address is Nerm.L242@gmail.com. I will also try to monitor this article for those who are uncomfortable using email. As I stated earlier, I am not an expert but am willing to try to find answers.

OTHER BUSINESS: To GS "irascible independent" hermit –

I would like to set up something similar for A Green Sustainable Nation. Since you are the creator of that nation, I am asking your permission to pursue that.