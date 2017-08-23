PUBLIC NOTICE: Dyingvine Refugees & Squawker Box Update.

A while back there was an announcement for the Google+ communities called Dyingvine Refugees and Squawker Box. Here is a link for those who might be interested in the original announcement:

“Announcing the Dyingvine Refugees Community“

The purpose of today’s public notice is to provide an update for those Google+ communities. At present I am managing the two communities during the transition. However, I do not intend to remain in that role. Announcements for transferring ownership will be made shortly after Newsvine goes offline.

Those who have joined the Dyingvine Refugees and Squawker Box communities have been promoted to moderators. I have posted a brief orientation for using Google+ in "Dyingvine Refugees" and in "Squawker Box". The orientation can be viewed without creating a Google+ account or joining either community. Here is a direct link to the "Google+ orientation". The Dyingvine Refugees page is intended as a home page for listing other communities and information of general interest. I will be cleaning up the page to remove extraneous posts. Please, post news items for discussion in "Squawker Box" or elsewhere. Several communities were created as a test. These communities are A Green Sustainable Nation, Agnutmaqan, Disinformation Nation, and Globalize. If anyone is interested in taking ownership of these communities, please let me know. Otherwise these communities will be deleted after Newsvine goes offline. Should anyone have questions, please, join the "Squawker Box" community and post the question there. I can also be contacted through Newsvine.

That is all for now. Thank you for your attention.