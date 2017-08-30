PUBLIC NOTICE: News Viners

The Dyingvine Refugees Google+ setup has undergone restructuring and reorganization. The Dyingvine Refugees name has been retired and the page has been renamed News Viners. The old links to the page still work. Here is the link again for those who may not have it:

https://plus.google.com/u/0/communities/109083888396252985230

News Viners serves as a front lobby. News Viners has two purposes. The first purpose is to provide a directory listing to help find expatriate Newsvine members. Joining News Viners enters your name in the directory. Since a lot of people are using new handles, it will be helpful to include your old Newsvine handles on your profile page. The profile page includes an About tag – I suggest adding “Newsvine Expatriate” and NV handle in the Introduction line. I have edited my profile to provide an example of what I am suggesting – go to my profile page and click on ABOUT. There are no limitations on joining News Viners and adding yourself to the expatriate member list. Joining News Viners is not required to use the links posted on the page.

The second purpose of News Viners is to provide links to information and communities where Newsvine expatriates are hanging out. Joining News Viners is not required to access the information and links. If someone wishes to add their community hangout to News Viners; it will be necessary to join News Viners and leave a post. At present, posts to News Viners are being held for review – so the link will not show up on the page immediately. I will see it when I review posts and approve the post. Be aware that News Viners is not intended for chit chat or posting news articles, so those posts will be deleted. That sort of activity needs to be done in the other communities.

NV Newsstand has been added to provide links to various news sources. The newsstand also contains links to other discussion sites, like Newstalkers and Minds.com. If someone would like another news source or discussion site added to the newsstand, please post that in News Viners. The post will not show on the page but I will see it when I review the posts. I will add the material to the newsstand.

NV How-To has been added as a sort of information desk. If someone wishes to request adding material to the NV How-To, please, post a comment to News Viners. I will search for answers and post that info to the how-to page. If there is sufficient interest in more step by step tutorials, please, post the request to News Viners. If someone has created a tutorial and would like that added to the how-to page, please, post the request to News Viners and I’ll make arrangements.

Squawker Box is the open forum community for posting chit chat, news articles, and learning how Google+ works. There are no restrictions on joining Squawker Box and no restrictions for posting to the page.

G+ users are responsible for setting up their own community hangouts. Anyone with a G+ account can set up a community and invite other users. I am willing to help, if desired -- post a request to News Viners. If there is sufficient interest, a tutorial can be included on the How-To page.

Here is a chart that shows the new structure for News Viners.

Keep in mind that News Viners only provides a way to transition onto Google+. Google+ is considerably different than a fixed format site, like Newsvine. News Viners has been set up as a structured means to stay connected to Newsvine expatriates and to learn about Google+. The current News Viners has been loosely based upon the Newsvine format to provide some familiarity to those wishing to explore. News Viners will undoubtedly evolve and will likely become unnecessary in the future.

--------------------

I have seen a lot of discussion about Nations and Admins here on Newsvine and concerns about blocking trolls. Everyone should be aware that Google+ does not work that way. Anyone with a Google account is their own Admin. Every G+ user can ignore and block – there isn’t any need to rely on an administrator or moderator to block someone. On G+, mute is the ignore function. Muting someone means that all their posts and comments will be invisible to you – you will not see them. Blocking someone means that all your posts and comments will be invisible to the blocked individual – the blocked individual will not see you. Here is a link to how that works on Google+:

https://support.google.com/plus/answer/6320399?hl=en&ref_topic=6320382

Community moderators can ban someone from a community; however, the banned individual will still be able to see everyone’s posts and comments. The responsibility for blocking rests on individual users – the G+ user is the Admin. Sophie, as an example, could block individuals and those blocked individuals would not see anything that Sophie posts or any comments that Sophie makes. A block on Google+ is the real deal – it is far more powerful than what was available on Newsvine.

--------------------

Google+ has Terms and Policies; sort of like the Newsvine Code of Honor. Here is a link to the Terms and Policies:

https://www.google.com/intl/en/+/policy/content.html

Keep in mind that violating the Terms and Policies on Google+ may have legal ramifications. Google does report certain activity to law enforcement and intelligence agencies. Also be aware that trying to have someone suspended from Google+ for trivial reasons may also have legal ramifications. Google+ is a user based platform, not a community based platform, so users are responsible and accountable for their own behavior on the site.

--------------------

Finally, no one involved in setting up News Viners is getting anything out of this. No one is going to get any shares of Google stock. And since there is zero advertising on Google+, there won’t be any ad revenue to share. The only reason I am involved in this effort is because I have the time and because I can change the world, in a miniscule way. It’s what I do – nothing more sinister than that.

I am not checking Newsvine very often, so anyone that has questions or suggestions, please, post a comment on G+ News Viners. The post will not show up on the page; I will see it when I review the posts. If anyone wants to bitch about what we are doing – you’ll have to join Squawker Box and bitch there, that is the purpose of Squawker Box. Alternatively, set up your own community to post conspiracy theories and bitch. Post a link for your community to News Viners and I’ll add it to the page.