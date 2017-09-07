PUBLIC NOTICE: News Viners Update - Sep. 7, 2017

The News Viners community continues to attract interest. The traffic visiting the site and using the resources has been ranging between 1,000 and 2,500 visits per week. If you haven't taken a look, please do. The News Viners is a public page, so a Google account is not necessary to look at the site or the resources available. Click on any of the posts on the page to visit the other resource pages and expatriate Newsvine discussion communities.

Joining and participating in any of the communities does require a Google account. Joining News Viners does not require approval and anyone can leave anytime they wish. Two of the expatriate Newsvine discussion pages are open forum that allows anyone to join. The other discussion groups do require approval to join.

There is no advertising on Google+, so there will be no advertisements cluttering the discussion page. Activity tracking is limited to the communities you have joined and people you follow, there are no extraneous notices from Google or public postings that clutter the activity tracker. Everyone with a Google account is equivalent to a NV admin -- reporting behavior to a moderator is not necessary, each user has direct control over blocking bad behavior.

Here is a link to the News Viners page; it's free and no obligation, looking at the page does not require a Google account, so I encourage you to click on the link and take a look:

https://plus.google.com/u/0/communities/109083888396252985230

Now for some community updates:

News Viners Maintenance:

Maintenance is being done on the News Viners setup. I am switching the material away from my personal account onto an account specifically set up for News Viners. Unfortunately that will produce a number of notifications in everyone's activity tracker. I apologize for the inconvenience.

NV How-To and NV Newsstand are now open membership:

The News Viners serves as a front lobby with a directory of resources and communities. NV Newsstand is a collection of links to various news sources. NV How-To is an information desk with help and tips for using Google+.

A few people have asked to join NV How-To and NV Newsstand so those pages can be added to their community listings. I have opened both pages so now anyone can join, just as with the News Viners page. Joining NV How-To and NV Newsstand will also provide notifications in the activity tracker when new material is added. Membership will remain at limited status. Posts to those two communities are being held for review, the same as with News Viners.

The action is taking place in the expatriate Newsvine discussion groups. Posts and comments should be made there. Squawker Box is an open forum discussion group that can be used to practice posting material and to play with the various tools and features. Squawker Box is moderated by the community.

Feedback?

News Viners was created for the expatriate Newsvine community as a means to stay in touch with each other and continue discussing topics and news, as they choose. The News Viners page is as permanent as the membership desires -- there is no expiration date.

Feedback and suggestions to improve News Viners would be greatly appreciated.